LAHORE: The pictures of a PIA female pilot Huma Liaqat are going viral on social media owing to her flamboyance and pretty looks, reported foreign media.

And this is not the first time that pictures of someone from Pakistan are being shared at large for all good reasons. Earlier it was ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan, who became a star within a single day. And now, Huma is also currently going through the same feeling where her looks and charms are just making everyone go ‘gaga’ about her.

Huma works for Airbus 320 at PIA. It has been reported that her husband lives in the United States of America while she is Karachi-based. She’s pretty excited about her pictures being loved and admired by thousands of people. She has now become an online sensation not only in Pakistan but also in the rest of the world.

0



0







Pictures of PIA female pilot go viral was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184363-Pictures-of-PIA-female-pilot-go-viral/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pictures of PIA female pilot go viral" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184363-Pictures-of-PIA-female-pilot-go-viral.