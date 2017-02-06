ORI forms first-ever Cancer Patient Support Group

The number of cancer cases is expected to increase by 70% in the next 20 years, thus necessitating the formulation and implementation of a national cancer prevention policy on an urgent basis. Measures should be taken to prevent cancer and to detect it at an early stage.

One of the key highlights of the event was the launching of the Cancer Patient Support Group from the platform of the Oncology Department of NORI. The group, which is led by cancer survivors treated at NORI, will help Dr. Humera Mahmood, head of the Oncology Department of NORI.

Member Science PAEC Dr. S M Javed Akhtar highlighted the role of PAEC in the fight against cancer. He said, PAEC, through its 18 dedicated cancer hospitals spread in all the four provinces of Pakistan, is engaged in providing diagnostic and treatment facilities. PAEC takes pride in treating a large majority of suffering humanity, not only from Pakistan but also from other countries. “Besides providing treatment to already diagnosed patients, our hospitals are also offering screening services for early detection of the disease and hence timely treatment which is prerequisite for cancer control,” he stated.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHS&RC) Mohammad Ayub Sheikh was the guest of honour. He congratulated the director AECH NORI for putting up such an informative public awareness programme and urged that such activities should continue throughout the year.

Earlier, Dr. Humera Mahmood, head of the Oncology Department, announced the launching of Cancer Patient Support Group from the platform of the Oncology Department of NORI. The group, which is led by cancer survivors treated at NORI, will help In his welcome address, Director NORI Dr. Mohammad Faheem briefed the participants about the services provided at the hospital. All Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals are equipped with a vast array of sophisticated and state-of-the-art medical and laboratory equipment. The services provided by NORI are comparable with those of any well-reputed International hospital. He concluded with the reminder that one-third of all cancers can be prevented by quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

