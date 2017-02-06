KARACHI: Dozens of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek’s activists met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh's General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and divisional General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani on Sunday and decided to join the PPP.

While addressing a press conference at the PPP media cell along with other PPP leaders, Senator Saeed Ghani said that they welcomed all new friends who had joined them. “Till the next elections, we are here to strengthen the party in Karachi, and in the next general elections, the PPP will emerge as the largest party of the city," claimed Senator Saeed Ghani.

While talking about the recently-tendered resignations of provincial advisers, Senator Saeed Ghani stated that the ruling by the Sindh High Court did not stop them from working as advisers; the ruling only says that an adviser can't have the status of a minister, and none of them had the status of a minister. “We all resigned after the party leadership's decision.”

While speaking about the Sindh High Court's decision, Senator Saeed Ghani further added that the verdict was regarding one law adviser, and the man who had filed the petition against the law adviser wanted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the then adviser to the CM, to make him the principal of S M Law College. When Barrister Murtaza Wahab refused to accept his wish, he filed a petition against him, challenging his position, and later the court decided that he did not have the qualification to be a law adviser, though he was a bar-at-law and had six years standing in the Sindh High Court.

“Without listening to our point of view, the courts have given a decision but we accepted it,” he added. To a question about the status of advisers, Ghani said that according to the Sindh Advisers Act 2003, a chief minister may assign his powers to his advisers. “No one may undermine the privileges of chief justice but we don't know the prerogatives of chief minister are being undermined. Since I joined the office of Adviser to chief minister Sindh, I did not take a single penny from the Sindh government, let it be clear to everyone,” he added.

0



0







Ghani welcomes new inductions into PPP was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184358-Ghani-welcomes-new-inductions-into-PPP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ghani welcomes new inductions into PPP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184358-Ghani-welcomes-new-inductions-into-PPP.