KARACHI: While addressing the students of Iqra University here on Sunday, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that Karachi was the centre of all major economic activities, adding that they needed to boost industries and investments. “The country is with the people of Kashmir and Pakistan will always seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the United Nation's resolutions.”

The newly-appointed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair was speaking at the 15th Convocation of Iqra University, which was held in Karachi. Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar was the chief guest of the event.

The governor Sindh said that social values and norms of the societies could be judged through their universities. “The graduates of various disciplines are the need of the hour and country's growth depends upon them.”

According to him, these youngsters should be given confidence so that they could properly utilise their abilities and talents. He mentioned that private sector higher education institutions were providing standard education and also playing very important role in research sector as well.

Muhammad Zubair expressed that it was an honour to attend Iqra University's Convocation. “I am very grateful to the management of the university for inviting me here and this is my first visit as a governor and I am very happy to see the fresh graduates.”

He said that these students were the future of Pakistan. “I hope they take a bigger part in the making of new Pakistan.” He said that these graduates would now enter the corporate world as engineers, designers, managers and entrepreneurs and, above all, graduates of a socially responsible institution.

