PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam on Sunday said that his party would show its strength to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as PTI is losing its political clout in the province.

Addressing a gathering in Darra Adamkhel, he said the PML-N would hold rallies to give a befitting response to Imran Khan.On the occasion, Malik Saeedullah Afridi, Hidayatullah Afridi, Malik Usman and Malik Ayub announced to join the PML-N along with their families and reposed confidence in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Welcoming them to the PML-N, Amir Muqam said the PTI chief was wasting people’s time and energies by holding useless protests. He said the people had realised that Imran Khan was engaged in baseless propaganda regarding the Panama Papers. He said the PTI supporters were joining the PML-N to strengthen the hands of the prime minister.

Amir Muqam claimed the PML-N would emerge victorious in the province in the next general election. He said Imran Khan ignored ideological workers in his party so they had started parting ways with him. He added that the government would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Amir Muqam said India was committing atrocities in Kashmir, but it would not be able to stifle their voices and deprive them of their right to self-determination. He said Kashmir issue was the core issue between Pakistan and India. He said Pakistan always took initiatives for negotiations to resolve this issue, but India used delaying tactics. Amir Muqam said India should give the right to the people of Kashmir to decide their future. The adviser said that reforms in Fata would be implemented in letter and spirit.

