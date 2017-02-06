Countrywide rallies, human chains on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Speakers vociferously demand end to Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, resolution of issue under UN resolutions in accordance with aspirations of the people

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Sunday across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations' resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The hallmark of the day was formation of human chains by Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives and people from different walks of life on Kohala and Mangla bridges, the entry points of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day dawned with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle. During the day, mass rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech contests were held.

One-minute silence was observed at 10:00am across the country and AJK in connection with the day. People took to the streets in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dera Ismail Khan, Sialkot, Chiniot, Vehari, Sadiqabad, Nawabshah, Dera Bugti and Muzaffarabad and voiced their support for Kashmiris. Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council participated in a rally of cars and buses to pay tribute to the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) for their continuous struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

Television channels aired special programmes and interviews of different personalities to highlight different aspects of the Kashmir issue. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata also observed the day with great fervour and renewed their pledge and unwavering support to Kashmiris for their struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

The civil society, political, cultural and educational organisations held special programmes in connection with the day. The All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary Teachers Association and labour and transport organisations held rallies and meetings.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly led by Ejazul Haq visited the offices of the United Nations and handed over a memorandum to the Resident Representative of the United Nations. The memorandum, addressed to the UN Secretary General, called on the world body to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

People belonging to different sections of the society staged a rally in the federal capital and expressed solidarity with the people living in IHK struggling for freedom from India. The participants who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with different slogans walked from the China Chowk to National Press Club.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir addressed the joint session of the AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council in Muzaffarabad and reiterated Pakistan’s pledge to continue support to Kashmiris. The minister also distributed ration packages among the Kashmiri refugee families on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

The session was attended by AJK President Masood Khan. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also spoke on the occasion. Farooq Haider said Pakistan is the only country in the world, which extends its support to the Kashmiris’ struggle unconditionally and continuously against Indian occupation. He expressed the hope that the country would play a more effective role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute and exposing violation of human rights by Indian troops in the territory. He said India is involved in killing of innocent people through draconian laws in the held valley. He said it is the third Kashmiri generation struggling to attain their internationally-recognised right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally, Farooq Haider expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said that for the last seven decades, India had denied the valiant people of IHK the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions. He called upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in IHK.

Earlier, the AJK prime minister laid the foundation stone of the Shaheed Burhan Wani Memorial Chowk. Meanwhile, international Kashmir lobby group Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) marked the Kashmir solidarity day by organising a bike rally and a demonstration in the federal capital.

The bike rally started from Centaurs Mall and ended at the National Press Club, Islamabad, with a demonstration. Participants holding placards and banners in support of Kashmiris, chanted slogans against the Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

On this occasion, YFK activists, civil society members, youth organisations, Kashmiri leaders and others sent a clear message to the Kashmiris living all over the world and especially to the Kashmiris living under the Indian military occupation that “we stand by you always”. Speakers expressed their concern on the recent situation in Kashmir and the way Indian Army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speak volumes about the champions of so-called world's largest democracy.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) is Pakistan’s first pro-Kashmir, registered and nonpartisan international lobbying group led by young Kashmiris and Pakistanis working to ensure justice to Kashmiris living under the Indian-military occupation.

In Lahore, the PML-N took out its main rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people from Alhamra Art Centre to Faisal Chowk on The Mall. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique led the rally, which was also participated by the party leaders and workers in large numbers. The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Saad Rafique strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in IHK. He said if the UN resolutions could grant freedom to East Timor people, then why Kashmiris are not given liberty. He said why Kashmiris are not given the right to vote. He said if India does not grant freedom to Kashmiris and will continue stopping Pakistani water, then people will continue to die in India due to hunger.

In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally was also taken out in Gilgit. Adviser to the Chief Minister Shams Mir and other speakers said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will not leave Kashmiris alone at this crucial juncture.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah urged the international community to play its role for implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir. In a statement, he said resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for the benefit of the whole region. “On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, we express complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination,” he said.

Khursheed urged India to demonstrate sincerity for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute. He said keeping in view the democratic traditions, India should come to the negotiating table for resolving the issue.

0



0







Countrywide rallies, human chains on Kashmir Solidarity Day was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184352-Countrywide-rallies-human-chains-on-Kashmir-Solidarity-Day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Countrywide rallies, human chains on Kashmir Solidarity Day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184352-Countrywide-rallies-human-chains-on-Kashmir-Solidarity-Day.