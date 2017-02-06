Briefs

Awami Tehreek begins long march

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A large number of workers of the Awami Tehreek started a long march against the Gorano dam, water crisis, lawlessness, unemployment, terrorism and other issues from Islamkot town of Tharparkar district here on Sunday.The workers, including women and children, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands began their march by raising the slogan: “Save Sindh”.

Kashmir’s solution must for

regional benefit, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has urged the international community to play its role for implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir. In a statement Sunday, he said resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for the benefit of the whole region. He said Kashmir Solidarity Day expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination. Khursheed urged India to show sincerity for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute. He said keeping in view the democratic traditions India should come to the negotiating table for resolving the issue.

Bano Qudsia laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia, who died Saturday, was laid to rest in the Model Town graveyard here on Sunday. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Asgher Nadeem Syed, Majid Aslam Amjad and Noorul Hassan attended the funeral prayer. She was buried by the side of the grave of her late husband Ashfaq Ahmad, who was also a famous writer and broadcaster. Her novel Raja Gidh is the masterpiece which won laurels while her play Aadhi Baat is considered a classic. Among her more prominent writings are Piya Naam ka Diya, Footpath Ki Ghass, Aik Din and Mom ki Galian.

Sarwar calls for uniform accountability

By our correspondentt

LAHORE: Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that across-the-board accountability is essential and corrupt people should be brought to book irrespective of their party affiliations. “We always talk about the truth instead of confrontation and the world community including the United Nations should take notice of Indian aggression in Kasmir and killing of innocent people by the Indian army,” he said while addressing a delegation of party workers on Sunday. He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was fighting for uniform accountability instead of demanding accountability for specific persons or party. Only accountability can save Pakistan and escalate progress in the country because the whole nation is united on the issue, he added. He added Pakistan Tehreek Insaf strongly believes in the continuity of real democracy in the country and in democratic values.

One killed in Peshawar firing

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others injured in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Sunday. It was learnt that a passer-by was killed and local traders association president Imdad wounded when two rival parties exchanged fire. The police later conducted raids to arrest culprits from both the parties. In another incident, the police raided a gambling den in Taidy Bazaar where firing was opened on the police, which also retaliated. In the exchange of fire, one Sadiq sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Watchman shot dead in Mardan

By our correspondent

MARDAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a watchman of Excise and Taxation Office, Mardan, on Sunday, police sources said. According to City Police Station, Mohammad Ameen, resident of Shabqadar in Charsadda, told police that his nephew Salman was a watchman at Excise and Taxation Office Mardan. He told police that on Sunday unidentified gunmen allegedly entered the office and killed him. He told police that his family had no enmity with anyone. Police registered cases against unidentified gunmen and started investigation.

Two killed as house roof caves in

By our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two persons were killed when the roof of a house caved in in Muqeen Shah locality near here on Sunday. Official sources said the roof of the house of Qari Qadeer, the prayers leader, collapsed due to heavy rain. As a results, his two children were killed and wife sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Izatullah and Khanzah.

160 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has deported 160 Pakistanis who were living illegally. They have been sent to Benazir Bhutto International Airport on a special plane SV-3724. The immigration authorities of Pakistan have taken the deported persons into custody after verifying their details.

Three children go missing in Lahore

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Three children went missing in the limits of Factory Area police station on Sunday. The children identified as Shahzeb, Zohaib and Abubakar were playing in the street when they suddenly went missing. Police have received a complaint from the two families and started looking into the matter.

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday tainted politicians were again converging on a single platform to deceive the masses with new catchy slogans but people were aware and would not be cheated this time. He was speaking at a public meeting in Azakhel Bala area of the Nowshera district where several Awami National Party (ANP) local office-bearers and workers joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Pervez Khattak and Imran Khattak presented caps to the new entrants to the PTI and welcomed them to the party folds.

TIMERGARA: Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Timergara Dr Hanifullah has issued notices to doctors and technicians running private clinics near state-run health facilities in the district to ensure their attendance during duty hours.

