Pressure of senior teachers, protests of candidates

SUKKUR: Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur finally cancelled the written test for the posts of 72 lecturers after the pressure of senior teachers and protests of candidates.

Sources said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the lack of transparency in the written test conducted by the Pakistan Testing Services (PTS) for the posts of 72 lecturers in SALU. The senior teachers further said that the test was a big joke. OMR sheets having wrong bio-data of candidates were taken back after distribution on the hue and cry of candidates. The candidates were compelled to use photocopies of OMR sheets by writing their own bio-data.

These sheets will be checked manually as machine could not read them in the absence of barcode. The identity of candidates could not be checked during the test. The questions were of intermediate level and were taken from the internet. With this incident, the PTS proved to be incapable of conducting tests for such prestigious posts, hence its issuance of results will not be accurate. This fact cannot be ignored that these lecturers will serve at the university for more than three decades. If not appointed on merit basis, what would be the fate of this university? Sources demanded that the test conducted by the PTS should be cancelled and this assignment be given to a reputable institution. Sources said the Sindh chief minister ordered the university administration to cancel the tests and arrange its holding by a reputable testing service.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for SALU announced cancellation of the test of PTS and also cancelled the agreement signed by SALU with PTS for its unprecedented delay in announcing the results of tests.

SALU finally cancels written test for lecturers’ post was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184349-SALU-finally-cancels-written-test-for-lecturers-post/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SALU finally cancels written test for lecturers’ post" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184349-SALU-finally-cancels-written-test-for-lecturers-post.