ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has decided to seek support of all the parliamentary parties to carry out legislation for paving the way to celebrate much-awaited 'Basant' festival that was banned in 2005 after killing of innocent people due to use of chemical-coated twine, the sources told The News here on Sunday.

"The provincial government will not take any unilateral decision regarding revival of 'basant' because it may create huge number of problems for it. So it will make contacts with all the parliamentary parties in the Punjab Assembly and develop consensus for new legislation to lift ban on the traditional 'basant' festival," the sources said.

The sources said the new legislation would introduce strict punishment including fine and jail term for those who manufacture and sell out glass and chemical-coated strings that pose dangers to the lives of the people. "The proposal for all-inclusive legislation has been given by an eight-member committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to devise a workable code of conduct or regulation to celebrate the spring festival," the sources said.

They said new legislation is also necessary because in presence of Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Amendment Bill that was passed in 2009 the government could not issue any executive order to revive this spring festival.

They said a set of proposals given by the committee only include ways and means that can help avoid dangers related to the 'basant' festival, adding "the committee in its proposals has not suggested to lift ban on the 'basant' festival and instead it only focused to highlight measures to make the festival a safe social activity."

Head of the Committee Zaeem Qadri confirmed to The News that the committee has not suggested lifting ban on the 'basant' festival stating "We were given the mandate to only recommend ways and means that could help avoid dangers and make 'basant' a safe festival for all. Now the Punjab government will decide whether or not to lift ban on the 'basant' festival'."

He said the committee has carefully reviewed all facts before presenting its proposals including previous 'basant' festivals, loss of human life, verdicts of the apex court, economic impact on the city, problems of kite shops’ owners, loss of foreign exchange, tourism and other issues.

Zaeem Qadri said though they are serious about reviving this mega festival, they want to finalise all arrangements first to ensure human safety once they finally decide to do so. To a question, he said the provincial government may allow 'basant' within the Walled City, open places outside the city (near Ravi River), big farm houses (situated on Raiwind Road, Multan Road, Link Canal, Bedian Road, Sundar or other places/roads).

0



0







Punjab govt plans legislation to celebrate Basant festival was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184346-Punjab-govt-plans-legislation-to-celebrate-Basant-festival/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab govt plans legislation to celebrate Basant festival" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184346-Punjab-govt-plans-legislation-to-celebrate-Basant-festival.