DOHA: Qatar Airways will kiss the cloud almanacs this weekend as it takes to the air to complete the world’s longest flight from Doha, the capital of Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand.

It took off from Doha on Sunday morning at 5:10am, passing over Dubai, northern Oman, the southern tip of India and Sri Lanka. It then flew over the Indian Ocean and Western Australia and is due to land in Auckland, with a scheduled arrival time of 7.30am local time on Monday. The return trip is actually expected to take even longer, 17 hours 30 minutes, due to prevailing jet streams. At present, the longest route is Dubai to Auckland, a flight operated by Qatar’s rival Emirates, which covers 8,902 miles. Qatar may not hold the record for too long, however, as Singapore Airlines is planning on opening a route from Singapore to New York route in 2018, which will come in at 9,529 miles – some 497 miles longer.

