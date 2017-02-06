Monthly meeting of Punjab health officials

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan has directed the district officers concerned to expedite the implementation of development projects so that optimal utilisation of resources is ensured.

Chairing the monthly meeting of chief executive officers of health at the Directorate General Health Services here on Sunday, he said revamping of 40 hospitals in Punjab would be complete in the current fiscal year and the project would be expanded to all hospitals in the province.

EPI Director Dr Munir said that Lahore, Rawapindi, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura must improve measles II coverage as lack of vigilance might risk an outbreak in summer. He also emphasised that complacency must be avoided with regard to eradication of polio and mother neonatal tetanus.“The prevalence of hepatitis B and C is high priority area for the government and the system needs to respond aggressively to the challenge,” the secretary said.

He said the hospitals having more than one specialists would ensure their working in different shifts. The meeting also reviewed the new hospital management structure. It was informed that medical superintendents would have technical and non-technical support staff with them for better service delivery.

Ali Jan Khan also directed penalties and other disciplinary measures against the staff not complying with biomatric attendance. The meeting reviewed the status of BHUs, facilities and the resources needed for improvement. The Chief Minister Roadmap team presented analysis of Key Performance Indicators for Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

