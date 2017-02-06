Islamabad: Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with holding of rallies and seminars to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, JI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah and Islamabad ameer Zubair Farooq Khan led a Kashmir and Ummat-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) rally at Karachi Company . The participants of the rally also made a human chain to demonstrate that the Pakistani nation was united in its stance on Kashmir and they are with their Kashmiri brethren in the difficult time.

Allama Sibtain Sabzwari led Shia Ulema Council's Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Rawalpindi which was participated by a large number of people to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin led a rally of CDA Mazdoor union attended by employees of the CDA and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI)

The participants of the JI rally carrying banners and placards also raised slogans against India demanding of the United Nations and other international forums take notice of glaring violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir. The speakers while addressing protesters also demanded putting an end of continuous genocide of Muslims in Syria and elsewhere in the world.

JI ameer Rawalpindi district (rural) Shamsur Rehman Swati led rallies in Kallar Syedan and Taxila and also addressed a seminar on Kashmir at Morgah area of the district. The programmes were addressed by Shamsur Rehman Swati, naib ameers of Rawalpindi district rural Muhammad Waqas Khan, Zafarul Hasan Joya and general secretary Raja Muhammad Jawwad.

Addressing a big rally taken out from Liaquat Bagh to Committee Chowk, the Rawalpindi city district ameer Arif Hussain Shirazi, Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry, Zia Chohan and others said that Kashmir was incomplete agenda of partition of sub continent. They regretted silence of the international community over violation of human rights in Kashmir and Syria. A large number of children and women also participated in the rally.

