‘Pakistan will never relent in its support to people of Kashmir’

Muslim Institute holds rally in support of Kashmir’s freedom

Islamabad: Muslim Institute, a research-based think tank, organised a rally from China Chowk to National Press Club here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, to condemn the state terrorism being perpetrated by Indian forces in Kashmir, and to urge the international community to make serious efforts for settlement of the Kashmir issue.

A large number of people from various walks of life including civil society, politicians, students, lawyers and journalists participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans to pay tribute to the Kashmiris’ struggle for independence; they were also carrying placards inscribed with the demand of the right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

The walk was led by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, chairman of Muslim Institute, Malik Ibrar Ahmad (MNA), chairman Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Shameem Shal, and Ghulam Nabi Butt.

Expressing their views on the occasion, the speakers highlighted various dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, especially the legitimate struggle of the oppressed people for their right to self-determination and the human rights violations committed by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Paying tribute to the 150 year-old Kashmiri struggle, they termed the military occupation of the disputed valley by Indian forces “a complete violation of not only human rights but also international law.”

“Denial of the implementation of United Nations’ Security Council resolutions is another nail in the coffin by the so-called biggest democracy of the world. Indian armed forces have martyred thousands of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris struggling for their independence and basic human rights. Indian military aggression has killed thousands of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. Millions of children have been orphaned and the same number of women rest widows. The world is witnessing the third generation of Kashmiris struggling for freedom and raising their voice for the right of self-determination. Enforcement of Draconian laws in occupied valley by Indian forces is their only tool to suppress the demands of Kashmiris especially the demand of the right of self-determination,” the speakers maintained.

The participants paid rich tributes to the valiant Kashmiris for their sacrifices. They endorsed that Pakistan would never relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir. They reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The rally also called upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter and to demand an independent investigation in the ongoing gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers lamented that Kashmir is not a religious, geographical or linguistic dispute but an issue of basic human rights. The peace of the entire region depends on the resolution of Kashmir dispute. It is evident that the international community has resolved hardened issues like East Timor and the issue of South Sudan with sincere and practical efforts. The participants demanded the same resolve by the international community in the matter of Kashmir.

