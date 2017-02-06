Lahore: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is fast becoming a progressive and developed country and the projects of PML-N are examples of prevailing transparency in the country.

While talking to a delegation of PML-N, the chief minister said, "We are spending every single penny of our national resources on public welfare projects with integrity and honesty." The chief minister said that the people of Pakistan wanted progress and development.

He said the conspiracy hatched to stop Pakistan’s journey towards progress through lockdown and agitation had been failed with the blessings of Allah Almighty and support of public at large. He said those who planned conspiracies against Pakistan’s progress and development had been exposed before the masses. He said the former corrupt rulers who looted Pakistan during their rule were now protesting against the corruption.

He said the corrupt former rulers and ‘Dharna group' had never left any opportunity to destroy Pakistan. By looting and hampering Pakistan’s progress and development through sit-ins and agitation, they proved themselves the enemies of Pakistan, the chief minister observed.

In the last three and a half years, the ‘Dharna’ group did nothing except making baseless allegations, he said. He said change could not be brought about with the help of those who didn’t pay off their loans and were involved in land grabbing.

In the general elections of 2018, the politics based on truthfulness and transparency will win and the people will once again reject all those involved in negative politics, the chief minister said.

0



0







‘People want progress and development’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184337-People-want-progress-and-development/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘People want progress and development’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184337-People-want-progress-and-development.