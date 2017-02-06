Good moves to facilitate litigants in capital and Sindh

ISLAMABAD: A few direly needed good laws have just been passed by the federal and Sindh legislatures to relieve litigants of severe hardships they are facing since long.

The judicial system in practice since decades is plagued with grave flaws that create agonizing protraction of proceedings, exhausting even well-off litigants. A senior Supreme Court judge recently remarked that the cases filed by the parties’ grandfathers continue to be undecided. It was a highly damning reflection on the judicial system.

It is universally agreed that the prevailing system needs a complete overhaul to ensure justice at a speed evident in many countries of the world. There is also no disagreement that lower courts where hundreds of thousands of cases are heard and keep dragging are required to be greatly disciplined under the law to do away with unending delays.

However, it is strange that one of the recently passed pieces, the Costs of Litigation Bill, an otherwise a good law, which has been approved by the National Assembly, provides indemnity to the government which will not be liable to such costs. In some cases, even the government seeks deferment and thus needs to pay the due price for it.

However, the bill aims at discouraging false and frivolous litigation and unnecessary adjournments, ensuring speedy justice, and avoiding lingering of proceedings.

It empowers judges to impose cost of litigation on those seeking adjournment of hearings in both civil and criminal cases on baseless grounds. It envisages the minimum cost of Rs5,000 per adjournment in civil cases and Rs10,000 in criminal cases. According to the bill, if the court is satisfied that the adjournment being sought is on account of unavoidable reasons beyond the control of the party concerned, adjournment may be granted without imposing costs.

It also says if in any proceedings the court finds that any averment made by any party is false or vexatious to his knowledge, it will award special costs to the opposite side against whom such assertion has been given.

However, the bill, if approved by the Senate, would only apply to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and not whole of Pakistan as has generally been the case.

The second legislation, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Bill, unanimously approved by the National Assembly, gives legal and constitutional cover to centuries-old informal justice systems, “Jirga” and “Panchayat”, with a view to ensuring quick redress of petty civil matters and reducing burden of litigation on courts. It will lead to lessening the workload on the courts when several matters would be decided out of court with the mutual consent of the parties by the area notables.

The law has been enforced in the ICT with immediate effect and will gradually be implemented in provinces with the consent of their governments because amendments to civil laws are in their domain.

For this purpose either the federal government would request provinces or provinces would request it for implementation of the new legislation. The “Jirga” and “Panchayat” systems, which have existed in Pakistan for several years, have now been given a legal cover.

Twenty-three different offences and issues have been listed in the bill which included disputes between the landlord and the tenant; preemption cases; land and property disputes; civil matters under the Small Claims and Minor Offences Court Ordinance; commercial disputes, but not limited to any claim; right or interest arising out of trade and commerce; contractual cases; disputes relating to professional negligence; family disputes, such as dissolution of marriages and maintenance, etc.; suits for specific performance; companies and banking matters; insurance; negotiable instruments; personal injury; compensation and damages suits; patent trademark and copyright issues; disputes under the canal and drainage law; disputes for the recovery of movable property or its value; dispute for separate possession of joint immoveable property through partition or otherwise; disputes for redemption of mortgage property; disputes for redemption of accounts of joint property; disputes to restrain waste and remove nuisance; and other matters under the law not falling in the schedule but agreed to by the parties for settlement.

Under the ADR system, mediators to be called neutrals will be appointed by the government in all districts in consultation with relevant high courts. There would be no punishment in disputes to be settled by the ADR system. Mediators will be from amongst lawyers, retired judges of superior courts and subordinate judiciary, retired civil servants, social workers, religious leaders, jurists, technocrats and other people having such qualifications and experiences.

The third law, Code of Criminal Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill was passed by the Sindh Assembly under which DNA test in rape cases has been made mandatory to facilitate investigation and ensure dispensation of justice to rape victims.

The DNA sample will be collected from the victim by the police officer within 72 hours from the time of the incident for testing through government-recognized laboratories, and its results will be preserved in confidentiality.

