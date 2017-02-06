Karachi mayor resigns himself to limited powers

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, who has been known for his restive temperament, is holding back his exasperation over non-provision of powers in a bid to avoid a breaking point with his Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) having lost the overpowering authority it used to enjoy in the past.

He keeps articulating his uneasiness and agitation for not having appropriate powers, but is consciously keeping himself away from a point where patience runs out on the other side, which has accepted him in this position with a pinch of salt.

Being highly restrained and controlled, Wasim Akhtar has been unable to deliver the way he wants and as per people’s expectations. He has frequently complained about non-availability of sufficient funds and powers by the Sindh government.

He has been known to be a furious and emotionally charged man, who can’t keep his anger in check, when he was a diehard loyalist of MQM founder Altaf Hussain. However, he is showing a rare patience and is not doing anything that could rock the boat. Breaking away of the MQM-Pakistan from Altaf Hussain has tempered down not only the mayor but also his other party colleagues, who are behaving like other politicians, shunning violence.

It is obvious that the change of policy from being a hard-hitting squad to becoming a responsible lot is part of the new strategy in the changed situation when the MQM has been on the back foot since long especially after the August 23 anti-Pakistan speech of Altaf Hussain.

The apparent approach of the MQM-Pakistan is to move slowly and not to fuel a situation where it is deprived of the prime position of the Karachi mayor. It is content that it at least has the top municipal office under its belt while its rival, the MQM London, has nothing to boast of. It is also somewhat satisfied that it is not being subjected to the treatment by authorities the London party is facing due to its handiworks.

While the MQM-P is allowed to undertake its normal activities to a large extent, the London group has been resoundingly denied this. Altaf Hussain had put up a party structure in Karachi, which, however, stood demolished due to the official action against its key members. Since then, it has disappeared from the public view. Because of the limited authority that Wasim Akhtar has as the Karachi mayor, he has not been in a position to make his mark in the mega city.

He is largely dependent on the provincial government, which is in no mood to oblige him under any circumstances mainly for political reasons.

As mayors of Karachi, Sattar Afghani, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal had enjoyed massive powers and run the business and commercial hub the way they liked simply because of the non-interference of the government of the day.

The MQM mayors were the sole masters of the city because of the force and weight it carried. It saw the best period of ruling Karachi single-handed during Pervez Musharraf’s era when Mustafa Kamal was the mayor.

At the time, the MQM was extremely relevant due to its power in Karachi and Hyderabad. For a variety of factors, it has lost that omnipotent standing due to deep ruptures it has encountered. Altaf Hussain no longer has the commanding grip that could lead to closure of Karachi on just one telephone call even over a frivolous issue.

Wasim Akhtar has frequently complained and lamented lack of powers over six months when he was elected as mayor from jail. His release from prison also happened due to somewhat soft policy of the government, which clearly indicated that it wants him to behave and totally sever his relations with Altaf Hussain. On the face of it, he has done so and has absolutely aligned himself with MQM-P.

“Big powers have been unsuccessful in taking resignation from me. I will raise the issue of my powers in a court of law against the Sindh government,” the agitated mayor has warned, and blasted provincial authorities for limited resources, garbage piles and sewerage issues. “The projects worth billions are being conducted without planning and our consideration.”

While the London group is marginalized and the MQM-P doesn’t have the free environment it dreams, Mustafa Kamal’s Pakistan Sarzameen (PSP) has failed to cash in on the situation. When it was launched last year, it was envisaged that it would grossly dent the MQM, but this has not happened. There are no prospects in sight that it will take away the popular support from the MQM or nibble at its vote-bank in a big way. The situation in Karachi is still in a spin and it is difficult to predict which party will get what in the 2018 general elections from this city. What is certain is that Altaf Hussain is not going to secure any dominant position.

