AVDIIVKA, Ukraine: The guns fell quiet in a flashpoint eastern Ukrainian town on Sunday after a week-long surge in violence that prompted US President Donald Trump to pledge to help bring peace to the European Union’s backyard.

The Ukrainian military said late on Sunday that no soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours for the first time since fighting over the blue-collar town of Avdiivka soared last Sunday.

A total of 27 people have died in the battered town, while eight more have been killed in other parts of the war zone that covers the separatist fiefdoms of Lugansk and Donetsk in Ukraine’s eastern rustbelt. AFP reporters said the streets of Avdiivka were quiet and no shelling could be heard from the outskirts where both sides have their big guns stationed.

Ukrainian military spokesman Sergiy Klymenko told AFP in Avdiivka that a pause in hostilities agreed by the two sides came into effect at 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

But he stressed that it was only a verbal deal and not a written commitment.

“We are still a long way off a complete ceasefire,” added Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a Ukraine military spokesman in Kiev.

