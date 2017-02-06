DOHA: Desert state Qatar recorded the lowest ever temperature in the country’s history on Sunday, just 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a statement posted online by state media.

A weather station in the southwest of the country -- Abu Samra -- recorded the temperature, equivalent to 34 degrees Fahrenheit, in the “early morning”, said a statement from Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Temperatures have been relatively low for the past several days in the Gulf state and the Qatar Meteorology Department said this was due to an area of high pressure. Qatar usually makes headlines for its hot weather.

0



0







Chilly Qatar suffers coldest ever day was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184324-Chilly-Qatar-suffers-coldest-ever-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chilly Qatar suffers coldest ever day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184324-Chilly-Qatar-suffers-coldest-ever-day.