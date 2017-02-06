LOS ANGELES, California: South Korea’s An Byeong-Hun fired six birdies in his six-under par 65 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Martin Laird at the USPGA Tour Phoenix Open.

An, the overnight co-leader, is seeking his first USPGA Tour title, although the 25-year-old has notched a win on the European Tour, at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship, and has won as a professional on the Challenge and Korean tours.

“My goal is to play bogey-free and play smart,” said An, whose 16-under par total of 197 put him one stroke in front of Laird — who snaked in an 11-foot birdie putt at TPC Scottsdale’s 18th to cap his own 65 for 198.

Laird had rebounded from a bogey at the second with four birdies in a row starting at the third, and picked up three more strokes coming in.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama remained within striking distance, carding his second straight 68 to head a group sharing third on 201.

Japan’s world number five balanced three bogeys with six birdies, including a thriller at the par-three 16th where his tee shot settled less than two feet from the pin.

It drew roars of approval from the massive gallery at 16, where stadium-style seating makes for an atmosphere more like that of a football match than a golf tournament.

0



0







An leads at Phoenix in search of first US PGA win was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184309-An-leads-at-Phoenix-in-search-of-first-US-PGA-win/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "An leads at Phoenix in search of first US PGA win" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184309-An-leads-at-Phoenix-in-search-of-first-US-PGA-win.