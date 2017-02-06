KINGSTON UPON HULL, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp said faltering Liverpool must take the blame for their performances after a 2-0 defeat at lowly Hull added to their miserable run.

The German boss said the Reds have got to turn words into actions after failing to win any of their five league games this year — the first time that has happened since 1954.

Klopp said there has got to be an immediate change to reach the “big, big target” of the Champions League.

Liverpool’s only victory in the last 10 matches in all competitions came in an FA Cup replay at fourth-tier Plymouth.

More damning, Saturday’s loss at Hull means the relegation-threatened hosts joined a list that features Burnley, Swansea and Bournemouth among clubs to have inflicted league defeats on Liverpool this season.

“We have to take all the criticism from everywhere,” said Klopp when asked if he thought there was a flaw in his team’s attitude.

“I don’t think there is. I don’t want to give an answer now, but from outside, I can understand why you ask that if we have that record we have against those teams and another record against other teams.

“I know the boys, I see them every day and I don’t see this during the week but I understand how you could see it like this from outside.

“We expect more from ourselves and we have to show more than we did today and it’s my responsibility to make it possible for the players to show more than we showed today.”

0



0







Liverpool losers must accept attacks, says Klopp was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184307-Liverpool-losers-must-accept-attacks-says-Klopp/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Liverpool losers must accept attacks, says Klopp" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184307-Liverpool-losers-must-accept-attacks-says-Klopp.