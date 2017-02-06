Garcia holds off Stenson to win in Dubai

DUBAI: Sergio Garcia led from start to finish to hold off Open champion Henrik Stenson and win the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday for his first European Tour victory in three years.

The Spaniard started the final day three shots ahead of the Swede and finished with the margin intact on 19-under-par 269 after they carded matching 69s.

It was Garcia’s first European Tour win since the 2014 Qatar Masters and will propel him up to ninth in the world rankings from his current 15th place.

Denmark’s Lasse Jensen shot the lowest round of the final day, a seven-under-par 65, to climb to tied third place with England’s Tyrrell Hatton (67).

An opening-hole birdie, followed by another on the ninth, saw Garcia make the turn four ahead of Stenson and even though the Swede closed the gap to two shots with three birdies and a bogey in his next five holes, the 37-year-old Garcia rarely felt seriously threatened.

The key moment of the tournament came on the par-three 15th hole when Garcia hit a superb tee shot to two feet for a birdie, while Stenson overshot the green and settled for a bogey.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) and American Peter Uihlein were tied fifth at 276, while South African George Coetzee, who was in contention at one stage, finished tied seventh along with compatriot Brandon Stone.

