Bayern held by Schalke as Lahm makes 500th appearance

Bayern held by Schalke as Lahm makes 500th appearanceFebruary 06, 2017Print : Sports
BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground after losing 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund and were left fuming after Federico Palacios had a goal disallowed with almost the last kick of the game for offside. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner for last season’s runners-up after a superb run and cross by teenager Ousmane Dembele.
Bayern, who have 46 points from 19 games as they chase a fifth successive title, increased their lead over Leipzig to four points while Dortmund (34) points stayed third, ahead of Hoffenheim on goal difference.
Robert Lewandowski finished off a flowing move by clipping the ball over Ralf Faehrmann for this 15th goal of the season in the ninth minute but Schalke levelled four minutes later when Naldo’s low free-kick found its way past Manuel Neuer.