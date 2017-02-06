NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed “in principle” to reverse the 2014 decision which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game’s finances and administration.

Unsurprisingly, the influential the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) voted against the new proposal after failing to defer the vote in a three-day ICC board meeting that concluded in Dubai on Saturday.

Vikram Limaye, representing BCCI at the meeting, sought to defer the vote on the proposal until the next meeting in April, saying his body had had insufficient time to evaluate it.

Limaye, a financial executive, is one of the four administrators named by India’s top court on Monday to run BCCI as part of administrative reforms imposed on the world’s richest board.

The ICC board will take a final decision on a new financial model and governance structure at the April meeting, the governing body said in a statement.

