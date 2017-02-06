It has been a little more than fourteen days since Donald Trump became the president of the US – but it already feels like a lifetime. Every day has been full of negative news as Trump has continued to issue one controversial executive order after another. Starting with a dismantling of Obamacare, Trump dropped a bombshell with the ban on entry into the US of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. After a judge issued an order to suspend the ban on those holding settlement status in the US, Trump acted to fire the acting attorney general of the US for refusing to defend the executive order. Last Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary block on the ban on travellers from the seven countries. This led airlines to start boarding passengers from these countries. On Sunday morning, an appeals court rejected the government’s appeal against the temporary block. This does not, however, offer relief to any of the 60,000 plus people whose visas have been revoked since Trump took charge. Diplomatically, Trump has had a terrible start. There are already protests in the UK over his proposed visit to the country. He has also already alienated Australia by criticising an agreement on refugees between the two countries. He has continued to insist Mexico will pay for the border wall and one of his key advisers has predicted war with China.

Since taking stage, President Trump has been named in 52 different lawsuits, and is easily set to become the most litigated against US president. It seems little is set to change. A botched raid against alleged ‘Al-Qaeda’ targets in Yemen, approved by Trump, has already led to the death of an American soldier as well as a young American citizen. On Thursday, software and social media giants Facebook, Apple, Google and Microsoft signed a letter against Trump’s ban. This could weaken Trump’s ability to deliver on the promises he made during his election campaign. If his aim was to get high-tech businesses on board with his plan to bring business back to the US, he has already had a rocky start. Uber’s CEO has been forced to leave the Trump Business Advisory Council after protests against his involvement impacted business. This is an American presidency that seems to be running on one man’s whims. Analysts are predicting a full-blown constitutional crisis in the US if Trump continues on this trajectory. The divisions in the US are set to get deeper and the world will need to figure out this new era of American politics.

