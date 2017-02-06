Pakistan is still fighting the centuries-old scourge of child. The majority of children hailing from the impoverished segment of society suffer this social injustice. We can see children under age 14 begging on streets, sweeping roads and cleaning cars at traffic signals. No one is ready to take action to save the splendid lives of these children and create a luminous future for them. Moreover, child labour is a problem which demands radius solutions, there is no better way to prevent child labour, instead of giving them the ground laying rights such as the right to gain education, right to keep a shining health most significantly, we have to end over this social malicious action.

According to the National Child Labour Survey (NCLS), approximately 3.3 million children below the ages of 12 to 14 are working as child labourers in Pakistan. The Sindh government has recently banned the employment of children under age 14. However, the government needs to realise that these children are bounded by their circumstances and have no other option than to earn money for their family. What is needed is a strategy to tackle poverty efficiently.

Munaj Gul Muhammad

Turbat

0



0







Child labour was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184281-Child-labour/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Child labour" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184281-Child-labour.