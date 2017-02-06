Alienated GB

Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed region with an ambivalent constitutional status. Fortunately, in 2014 the Chinese government pledged $46billion towards various projects aimed at providing a catalyst to infrastructural development in Pakistan. It was perceived that this project – CPEC – will develop all areas of Pakistan uniformly, but the reality is different. The name of this region is seldom mentioned in the statements of government functionaries regarding CPEC. The only progress proposed for Gilgit-Baltistan was the upgradation of the Karakoram Highway along with eight other projects which are all are confined to paper work.

The governor of Gilgit voiced these concerns time and again, but the federal government has turned a blind eye to the prevailing injustice in the region. A few months ago, new projects were proposed for Balochistan and Sindh but not a single one was chalked out for Gilgit. The extent of this exclusion is alarming. The people of Gilgit joined Pakistan to become Pakistani and enjoy equal rights, representation and privileges, but they lack constitutional status till now. The federal government should redress the grievances of its people.

Mehwish Iqrar

Hunza, Gilgit

