PESHAWAR: Noted physician and former head of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Sher Mohammad Khan has paid rich tributes to University of Peshawar’s former Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Mateen Khan who died recently at the age of 85 for his services as an educationist.

“He will be remembered for his meritocracy in dealing with all matters official and non-official, being a good life partner, caring father and grandfather,” remarked Dr Sher Mohammad.Pointing out Dr Mateen’s contribution to education, he said he provided special facilities and encouragement to students from Fata and Afghanistan to seek education. He recalled that Dr Mateen was sought by different organizations as a keynote speaker because he was knowledgeable, honest and forthright. He said Dr Mateen was chairman of the Hakim Saeed ‘Shura’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that organized events to impart knowledge and enlightenment to students.

Dr Sher Mohammad said Dr Mateen was born in Asota Sharif village in an under-developed area in Swabi, but he rose to win election as president of the students union at the historic Islamia College in Peshawar.

