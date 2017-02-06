MARDAN: The relatives and friends of an MPhil student on Sunday protested against the alleged thrashing and registration of a fake case against him by the officials of the Takht Bhai Police Station.

The protesters gathered near the Mardan Press Club and later blocked the Shamsi Road for traffic as a mark of protest and sought judicial inquiry into the incident. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the police, the protesters, including some members of the local government, demanded suspension of the station house officer (SHO) of the Takht Bhai Police Station The protesters asked the police authorities to withdraw the case.

Later, speaking at a news conference, student Majid Khan said that two constables from the Takht Bhai Police Station came to his residence on February 2 and asked him to go to the police station.He alleged that he was beat up at the police station. He said he was asked to pay Rs50,000 bribe or face action.

