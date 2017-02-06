Rallies across KP, Fata express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Rallies were staged and functions organised across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Separate rallies were staged in the provincial capital to condemn the Indian atrocities and renew support to the freedom fighters. The Jamaat-e-Islami carried out a rally from Nishtarabad which marched on the Grand Trunk Road.

Led by provincial chief of the JI Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards to express support to the cause of the Kashmiri people. The JI leaders asked the world to condemn the brutalities of the Indian security forces in the held Kashmir.

Mushtaq said the people of Pakistan would continue supporting the people of Kashmir till they achieved freedom. He criticised the world powers who have kept silence on the Indian atrocities.

The members and supporters of Tehreek Azadi-i-Jammu Kashmir torched the effigies of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against Indian barbarities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department staged a march to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. The members of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League-Nawaz took out a rally at the New Rampura Gate to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A group of children holding placards gathered at the Milad Chowk at New Rampura Gate in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the Al-Badar Mujahideen, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Women Wing) and the members of the Akakhel Ittehad also staged separate rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The members of the Akakhel Ittehad also set on fire the Indian flag during the rally.

The activists of Al-Badar Mujahideen held a rally to display support for Kashmiris facing suppression in the Indian held Kashmir. Another rally was staged by the leaders and workers of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). They were holding banners and pictures of former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf and other leaders, including the party provincial president Kamran Khan, general secretary Dr Amjad, Irfan Khan, Wakil Khan, Said Jalal and others.

TIMERGARA: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Lower Dir. Different functions and rallies were arranged by district administration, political and religious parties. District nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Irshad Khan, workers of various political parties and local elders were present.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) local chapters took out separate rallies to mark the day.

SWABI: The day was observed by various political parties and officials of the district administration.

The officials of the district administration and district nazim along with supporters gathered at the Government High School Swabi. They marched in a big procession to the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan and District Nazim Ameer Rehman led the rally. The political parties arranged own programmes.

MANSEHRA: The people took to the streets to protest the Indian forces oppression in the held Kashmir. A rally was taken out by several parties from Gazikot Township and culminated at Khatme Nobuwat Chowk after marching through various roads.

BATKHELA: Various organisations, political parties and officials of the Malakand administration staged rallies in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.The speakers said that the India had failed to stop the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.“We will continue to extend moral support to the brave people of held Kashmir,” said one of the speakers.

KHAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Bajaur Agency chapter, organized a rally in Laghari and Meena Bazaars in Bajaur Agency.Addressing the rally Jamaat-e-Islami leader Haroon Rashid blasted India for unleashing terror in occupied Kashmir.

BANNU: Various political parties and organizations took rallies to condemn Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

MINGORA: Kashmir solidarity day was also observed in Swat district.The protesters also set on fire the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PARACHINAR: Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir solidarity day was observed in Parachinar city.The programme was arranged by All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Kurram chapter President Faqir Hussain and General Sectary Akbar Hussain.

