PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others injured in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Sunday.It was learnt that a passer-by was killed and local traders association president Imdad wounded when two rival parties exchanged fire. The police later conducted raids to arrest culprits from both the parties. In another incident, the police raided a gambling den in Taidy Bazaar where firing was opened on the police, who also retaliated. In the exchange of fire, one Sadiq sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

