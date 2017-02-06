LANDIKOTAL: Four girls died and two women were wounded in two different rain-related incidents in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber Agency on Sunday.

Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad said the mud-house of Mamoor Khan Afridi collapsed under heavy rain in Bokar area of Bazaar Zakhakhel in Landikotal. He said that two women and three girls were buried alive.

After several hours of hectic efforts, two women were retrieved alive and shifted to a nearby health facility. However, three of the girls identified as 12-year-old Sayeda Bibi, nine-year-old Kamila Bibi and one-month old Shukria Bibi were killed. Meanwhile, Aneeta, 5, died when she fell into a rainwater pond in Sheikhmalkhel village in Landikotal.

Later in the day, the deceased were laid to rest in ancestral graveyards. APA Niaz Muhammad and Tehsildar Irshad Ali Mohmand condoled the deaths. They said that they were in contact with relevant authorities to compensate the bereaved families.

0



0







Four girls die in separate Landikotal incidents was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184270-Four-girls-die-in-separate-Landikotal-incidents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four girls die in separate Landikotal incidents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184270-Four-girls-die-in-separate-Landikotal-incidents.