Islamabad

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the examination schedule of the registration examinations (Step-I, II & III) for Pakistani nationals having foreign basic

medical qualifications in Islamabad.

Acting PMDC Registrar Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah told reporters here that the last date for receipt of applications for NEB Step-I exam was February 13, 2017. He said the examination Step-I would be based on basic subjects and was scheduled to be held on March 16.

The registrar said the date for acceptance of applications for NEB Step-II exam would be from March 27 to April 3. "This examination will be based on clinical subjects and is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2017. Only the candidates who have passed NEB Step-I exam shall apply for NEB Step-II exam," he said.

The registrar said for the third examination (step III), the date for acceptance of applications will be from May 15 to May 24 respectively this step-III examination will be (OSCE/VIVA) based examination and the examination is scheduled to be held on July 8 and 9.

"Only candidates who have passed NEB Step-II exam shall apply for NEB Step-III exam," he said. The registrar said the format of NEB Step-I & Step-II exam had been changed to make the examination more transparent.

"The exam will be based on MCQs, whereas Step-III format shall remain same as approved by the Council. The format of NEB Step-I, II&III Exam is available on Pakistan Medical and Dental Council website i.e. www.pmdc. org.pk for facilitation of the candidates," he said.

The registrar said the venues of the Examination Centre would be communicated through admit cards to the candidates before the examination & will also be available at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council website in due course of time.

He said the PMDC had introduced a new challan form system for candidates for which they had to visit the PMDC website i.e. www.pmdc.org.pk and follow the instructions to fill the challan and application form in any UBL online branch across the country and hard copies of the paid bank challan and application form with required documents must reach the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council head office, Islamabad, on or before 13th February, 2017. "Drafts will not be acceptable," he said.

0



0







PMDC announces NEB exam schedule was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184266-PMDC-announces-NEB-exam-schedule/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PMDC announces NEB exam schedule" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184266-PMDC-announces-NEB-exam-schedule.