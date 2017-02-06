Rawalpindi

Like the consumers, the representatives of All Pakistan Hydro Electric Workers Union, Iesco, have urged the government for abolishing all kind of taxes and surcharges from electricity tariff bills enabling the people to pay amounts without any problem and hardship.

Talking to ‘The News’ in the union office here, the representatives of the union including its central chairman Javed Baloch, vice chairman Khalil Ashraf, Zaahir Shah and Tariq Khan Niazi expressed concern over the inclusion of taxes in the monthly electricity bills issued to consumers. The charges of electricity is not high and excessive but the taxes claimed along with them balloon up the amounts making hard for the consumers to pay on time. The government should take measures in the best interest of the consumers instead of imposing taxes in bills, they said. The representatives demanded of all taxes from electricity bills.

Similarly, the union members demanded construction of Kalabagh Dam without any further delay in order to meet power demand and water needs in future.

Javed Baloch and Khalil Ashraf also expressed concern over shortage of staff persisting in Iesco. This vacuum should be filled enabling Iesco to improve its performance. At present over 32000 employees are related with Iesco and this number is insufficient to perform in a better way. The government should lift up bans on recruitment in Iesco.

