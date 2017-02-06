Islamabad: The students at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) successfully conducted the fifth edition of the NUST International Model United Nations conference from February 2 to 5. The conference was titled Together towards Tomorrow.

In keeping with the tradition of addressing the most important issues of today the debate this year was larger than ever both in impact and scale as current scenarios and future projections related to 7 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN S 2030agenda were considered.

Issues ranging from battling inequality to taking active responsibility for our home Earth were raised. More than 600 delegates from around 60 universities attended the conference. The delegates included around 60 foreign participants making it one of the largest Model United Nations simulation in Pakistan surpassing NUST s precedent editions.

Around fourteen committees were simulated which included popular simulations such as the Security Council (UNSC) the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC) the Social Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) along with specialized and newer simulations such as CONSILIUM Council of the European Union the National Crisis Cell (NCC) and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

SPECPOL ECOFIN Futuristic Security Council UNICEF UNEF UNHCR and the NIMUN Crisis Council were also simulated.

The conference also featured a diplomatic meet where reputed dignitaries from various bodies of the United Nations and regional bodies attended the conference as part of a Delegate Diplomat interaction session.

The attendee list included Indrika Ratwatte (UNHCR Representative) Daniel Timme (UNICEF) Ambassador Hassan Javed and Ms. Federica Lacava.

To create an environment of friendship and promote interaction amongst diverse individuals several social events were also conducted which included the Global Aldea a celebration of nations united under one roof.

