Islamabad

The Bee School held its annual function 2016-17 in Korang Town, Islamabad to enhance the knowledge and confidence of children, says a press release.

The event enabled the students to relate their learning with their real life through practical implementation of the topics. All the students of classes, playgroup, nursery, Kindergarten, class one and class two performed different role plays to entertain the guests. They also presented different things we see around us like shapes, fruits, vegetables and people of the world.

Presenting the world with best uses of recycling material was appreciable. It was a guided tour which not only added festivity but also knowledge. The moral oriented story ‘shair aa gya’ was a master piece presented by students with superb facial expressions, dialogue delivery and drama.

Principal Beenish Sajid along with the other staff members mentioned the guests and guided them through different performances in the form of a tour.

0



0







The Bee School holds its annual function was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184259-The-Bee-School-holds-its-annual-function/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The Bee School holds its annual function" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184259-The-Bee-School-holds-its-annual-function.