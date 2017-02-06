Islamabad

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday evening organised a Kashmir cultural show here at PNCA Auditorium.

The event was arranged in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Kashmiri folk singers Raja Imran Rehmat, Bano Bakhtawar, Salman Adil and Ali Raza presented famous Kashmiri folk songs.

They got big applause from the audience at the jam packed auditorium on famous songs ‘Ye Wadi e Kashmir’ ‘Man di Mouj vich Nachran’ ‘Terey Jannat me Ayian ge aik din’ and ‘Ma Kashmirhon Sarey Pakistan me Rehta hon’.

Later PNCA National Performing Art Group performed Kashmiri folk dances and entertained the audience. Documentaries films highlighting the sufferings of Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir were also screened on the occasion. A large number of people from different walks of life witnessed the cultural show.

0



0







PNCA organises Kashmiri Folk Culture show was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184258-PNCA-organises-Kashmiri-Folk-Culture-show/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PNCA organises Kashmiri Folk Culture show" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184258-PNCA-organises-Kashmiri-Folk-Culture-show.