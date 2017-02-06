Islamabad: Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jaffaria supreme leader Syed Agha Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Sunday called on the world community to take notice of the on-going Indian forces aggression on Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to a gathering in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he lamented that while graveyards and jails were full of Kashmiris, cities, towns and villages presented a deserted look in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the call of Moosavi, rallies and demonstrations were held in different cities and towns across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He contended that the deployment of 0.8 million Indian security forces in Indian Held Kashmir was in total violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir problem, which called for giving the right to self-determination to people of Kashmir.

Moosavi said that India was involved in war crimes and should be tried by the United Nations for these crimes against humanity, adding otherwise there was no justification of this world body.

He decried the shutting of eyes by the so-called champions of human rights and peace-lovers, who he said, had shut their eyes on the atrocities being committed on people of Kashmir, including women and even children. Coming hard on the world body, he said that either the United Nations should get the Kashmir-related resolutions implemented or be packed up.

Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jaffaria supreme leader Syed Agha Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said the leading human right bodies must take notice of the localities being established in Indian Held Kashmir to outnumber indigenous Kashmir on the pattern of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land.

