LAHORE

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that across-the-board accountability is essential and corrupt people should be brought to book irrespective of their party affiliations.

“We always talk about the truth instead of confrontation and the world community including the United Nations should take notice of Indian aggression in Kasmir and killing of innocent people by the Indian army,” he said while addressing a delegation of party workers on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was fighting for uniform accountability instead of demanding accountability for specific persons or party.

Only accountability can save Pakistan and escalate progress in the country because the whole nation is united on the issue, he added. He added Pakistan Tehreek Insaf strongly believes in the continuity of real democracy in the country and in democratic values.

