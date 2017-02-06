LAHORE:

Three children went missing in the limits of Factory Area police station on Sunday.

The children identified as Shahzeb, Zohaib and Abubakar were playing in the street when they suddenly went missing. Police have received a complaint from the two families and started looking into the matter.

Rescuers return: A group of 20 rescue emergency officers and instructors returned on Sunday after getting emergency medical services and disaster management training from Izmir, Turkey. Emergency Services Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed them here at the Emergency Services Academy, Lahore. He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogon and Turkish government for extending cooperation in improving healthcare system in Pakistan. The second batch comprising 20 officers and instructors will visit Turkey in April this year.

The DG held a meeting with the emergency officers and instructors on their return from Turkey. They said that during their visit, they were briefed on the operational working of the Motorbike Ambulance Service in Turkey and the Patient Transfer Service Management. The Patient Transfer Service (PTS) is attached along with the Provincial’s Command and Control Centre where there are four dedicated telephone lines for managing the PTS. There is a common pool for emergency and the PTS in Turkey and resources are utilised through command and control for emergency response, PTS and disaster response.

The delegation also observed the system for shifting of emergency patients from primary to secondary healthcare facilities and protocols. Before patient transfer, the shifting hospital coordinates with the specialised care hospital.

Dr Esen Uysal, director, Urla Training Centre, Turkey, expressed the desire to collaborate with the Emergency Services Academy and establish emergency and disaster management mechanism of Rescue 1122 through an exchange programme in future.

LGH: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Administration has shifted all the wards relating to neuro surgery and neurology to newly constructed Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS). Post Graduate Medical Institute/LGH Principal Prof Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab has entrusted the administrative responsibilities of PINS to the medical superintendent. The principal ordered the LGH MS to post administrative doctors in all the three shifts separately at PINS for effective monitoring of performance and punctuality of the employees.

The principal issued these directions after conducting an inspection of PINS, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. He was accompanied by MS Dr Ghulam Sabir and other administrative doctors.

