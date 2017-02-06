Islamabad

Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr. Ghulam Rasul has said that farmers can benefit from the data prepared by them to get to know the weather patterns and predictions about dry and rain spells that can ultimately have positive impacts on their agricultural production. "Unfortunately, the adverse effects of the climate change are affecting the agricultural production in the country but the farmers still need to get in touch with the changing weather trends. So we are developing a mechanism to ensure the farmers who are working even in far flung areas get the updated information about the weather patterns," he said. According to the reports, most of the farmers even belonging to the Potohar Region do not have any know-how about the climate change let alone its adverse effects on the agricultural production.

