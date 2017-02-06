LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has appointed Department of Polymer Engineering and Technology Chairman Prof Dr Tahir Jamil as Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

According to a press release on Sunday, the appointment of Dr Tahir Jamil comes with reference to the newly-appointed vice-chancellor’s vision to promote research products of the university in the market and streamline industry-academia linkages as per international standards. Prof Dr Tahir Jamil graduated from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and did his PhD from New York, USA in 1986. Dr Jamil has worked in USA, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in different academics, research organizations and industry for many years.

0



0







Appointed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184243-Appointed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Appointed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184243-Appointed.