18 labs, collection centres stopped from work

The Punjab Healthcare Commission stopped 18 laboratories, diagnostic and collection centres from working, and initiated further legal proceedings.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in an operation jointly carried out by the PHC and a team of the District government in Allama Iqbal Town, Cantonment, and on Mayo Hospital Road, the centres were illegally working without registration with the Commission, and did not meet the basic criteria for carrying out diagnostic and pathological functions.

In the Allama Iqbal Town, Khan Laboratories, Lab One, Fayyaz Chugtai Lab, Ikram Diagnostic Centre and Lab and Zeenat Collection Centre were made dysfunctional. In the Cantonment area, Shan Lab and X-ray Centre, Zeeshan Lab, Rescue Lab and Collection Centre, Fahus X-ray and Lab Centre, Karmaanwalla Jarahi Shifakhana, Haq Digital X-ray, Rescue Lab, Family Care Clinic and Lab, Raheela Lab and Collection Centre and National Laboratories, whereas Hanaan Laboratory, AK Medical Lab and Life Laboratory and X-ray Centre on Mayo Hospital Road have been stopped from functioning.

Their owners had been directed to register their labs with the PHC, and meet standards of carrying out the diagnostic and pathological tests.

'Aggressive response needed against prevalent hepatitis B, C': Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan has directed the district officers concerned to expedite the implementation of development projects so that optimal utilisation of resources is ensured.

Chairing the monthly meeting of chief executive officers of health at the Directorate General Health Services here on Sunday, he said revamping of 40 hospitals in Punjab would be complete in the current fiscal year and the project would be expanded to all hospitals in the province.

EPI Director Dr Munir said that Lahore, Rawapindi, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura must improve measles II coverage as lack of vigilance might risk an outbreak in summer. He also emphasised that complacency must be avoided with regard to eradication of polio and mother neonatal tetanus.“The prevalence of hepatitis B and C is high priority area for the government and the system needs to respond aggressively to the challenge,” the secretary said. He said the hospitals having more than one specialists would ensure their working in different shifts.

The meeting also reviewed the new hospital management structure. It was informed that medical superintendents would have technical and non-technical support staff with them for better service delivery.

Ali Jan Khan also directed penalties and other disciplinary measures against the staff not complying with biomatric attendance. The meeting reviewed the status of BHUs, facilities and the resources needed for improvement.

The Chief Minister Roadmap team presented analysis of Key Performance Indicators for Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

