LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that establishment of state-of-the-art staff development academies in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi has been planned under Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) to provide well-designed capacity-building training to the teaching faculty of public sector higher education institutions.

He said this while chairing a meeting at PHEC which was also attended by the Commission Chairman Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin and Director General Dr Shahid Soroya, representatives of Higher Education Department and educationists.

Raza Gillani said provision of all the necessary facilities in the higher education institutions was essential to raise their academic standards. He said morning assembly should be revived in the colleges to sensitise them about ethical, moral values as well as the importance of self-discipline. He said the college canteen system should be reshaped in such a way to help provide quality food items at subsidised rates to the students. Similarly, an institutional mechanism of career counseling should be established to educate the students about choosing future targets, he added.

The meeting decided to set up higher education advisory council to recommend proposals about improvement in higher education sector. Gillani said state-of-the-art language centres should be established so that the students could learn foreign languages. He observed that publication of research journals should be fully encouraged in universities to encourage research-based publications.

Dr Nizam informed that faculty development programme for public sector universities had been initiated at an amount of Rs 200 million. The meeting agreed that linkages between industry and academia should be developed so that the industrial sector could benefit from universities’ research and innovation.

