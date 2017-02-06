People hold rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE

Like other parts of the country, rallies were held in the provincial capital on Sunday to express solidarity with the freedom movement in India-held Kashmir on Kashmir Day.

Thousands of people, while attending different rallies in connection with Kashmir Day extended full support to Kashmiri brethren, condemned Indian atrocities and pressed the government to remain loyal to the country, not foreigners. Addressing a Kashmir March in the Punjab capital, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq declared that the sun of independence would dawn soon in Kashmir and the Pakistan flag would fly over Srinagar.

"The Kashmir Jehad is not a struggle for Roti, Kapra or Makan or economic freedom, it is an ideological war and nobody can defeat it," he told thousands of men, women and children who had turned up to support the liberation struggle of the Kashmiris continuing for the last seventy years. Sirajul Haq said the Kashmir movement was different from the war in Afghanistan and Palestine, as it was continuation of the historic Pakistan movement. He said Kashmiris had performed their duty and it was for Pakistan to speed up the movement and carry it to its logical end. He said that more than one lakh Kashmiris had laid down their lives for freedom. "Thousands of Kashmiri youth are being tortured but they have refused to give up their struggle. Kashmiris have rejected impressive packages and lucrative posts offered by India and preferred liberation," he added. He said it was unfortunate that a small lobby of hypocrites in the country was busy in negative propaganda against Jehad and Kashmir. He criticised the government’s Kashmir policy and said the rulers were betraying Kashmiri martyrs for the sake of friendship and trade with India.

JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed said that thousands of people were on the roads today to express solidarity with their kashmiri brethren but the rulers were afraid of Modi’s displeasure. JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem said that the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed had sent a negative signal to Kashmiris.

Dr Sabiha Arshad al Mashriqi, head of Khaksar Tehreek Pakistan, addressing a gathering, said that country was passing through a testing phase and it was time the political leadership set aside its differences and preferred national interest.

Moreover, Kashmir Youth Forum also held a rally in support of the Kashmir freedom movement at the Lahore Press Club. A brief scuffle also broke out between workers of the Kashmir Youth Forum and traffic wardens had to intervene to diffuse the tension.

Silence: Awam League Chairman Riaz Fatyana while condemning the Indian atrocities in Indian held-Kashmir on innocent Muslims criticised the silence of the world bodies, including United Nation and other human rights organisations.

Since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, the atrocities by Indian army have increased and over 100 people have been martyred and over 6,000 injured in the Valley so far. A large number of the victims have lost their eyesight due to unbridled force used against them, he said.

Speaking during a Kashmir conference organised by Awam League Lahore Chapter at Lahore Press Club on Kashmir Day on Sunday, the former MNA RIaz Fatyana said Pakistani government had kept mum on the Indian aggression on innocent Kashmiris, whereas, it was taking actions against those supporting the cause of Kashmir.

The government immediately put Hafiz Saeed under house arrest citing UN resolutions but why the world body isn’t taking any step to implement its resolutions on the core issue of Kashmir, pending for the last seven decades, he asked. “We condemn in strongest words the arrest of Hafiz Saeed. He should be immediately released as he wasn’t involved in any crime in Pakistan”, Riaz demanded.

The Awam League chairman said Pakistan’s voice on

the issue of Kashmir could only be heard at the important capitals of the world if Pakistan became prosperous and economically strong. “People would listen to us only after we became a strong country as nobody cares about beggars,”he added.

