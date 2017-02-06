The city administration was never conferred with on awarding the garbage removal contract to a Chinese company.

This was observed by city mayor, Waseem Akhtar, while speaking to media personnel during a visit to check up on Tariq Road’s reconstruction work, on Sunday.

“We have no powers or funds. Finances are only being released on paper; we don’t know where they are spent. Tell us where all the funds go!” Akhtar said while referring to the provincial government.

Speaking of progress on Tariq Road’s construction, the mayor claimed it would be completed by the second week of April.

He said the material being used to construct the road was of good quality and hoped it would turn out to be one of the city’s best roads.

Akhtar stated that two kilometre long road was an important traffic corridor. It was being reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs65 million. Along with the road, drainage system was also being fixed.

Several encroachments alongside the road had been, while the remaining would be cleared up soon.

“Understanding Karachi’s problems and prioritising them was not easy but we are its elected representatives, hence, we knew where to start from.”

During the visit, Akhtar was accompanied by director general technical services, Shahab Anwer, chief engineer, Khalid Masroor, senior director municipal services, Masood Alam and other officers.

