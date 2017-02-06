LEAs still unable to crack KU Staff Colony gun attack case

The law enforcement agencies have failed to make any breakthrough in the case of a gun attack on the husband of a former chairperson of the University of Karachi’s department of sociology at the Staff Colony on Thursday.

Shahzad Abdul Wahid, husband of Dr Sobia Anis, had suffered a bullet wound in an attack outside his house.

Dr Anis told The News that her husband went outside the campus on Thursday evening and the attack occurred when he returned back to the main gate of their residence.

“My husband told me that he was going to Tariq Road before he he left the house. At around 4:45 in the evening, I heard a gunshot. I rushed to the main gate and saw our house-keeper was standing at the main gate and shouting. He opened the gate and I saw my husband sitting in the front seat of his vehicle trying to grip his leg and in great pain.”

Dr Anis narrated that at that time she was clueless about what had happened. “I saw a motorcyclist wearing a helmet leaving the lane in a hurry. When I saw Shahzad, he was bleeding and we immediately took him to the Dow Hospital but the doctors told us to take him to the Aga Khan Hospital,” she added.

“Luckily, the bullet did not damage his bone and he will be discharged from hospital soon. He underwent a surgery which fortunately was not serious.”

She said the attack was the first of its kind in the neighbourhood as only robberies and thefts had been reported before.

Dr Anis said her husband had resigned from the Royal Navy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in July last year and was looking for a job these days.

“He went to a foreign exchange firm’s office on Tariq Road and used Maskan Gate on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road to enter the campus. When he reached the house, he saw motorcyclists wearing helmets who told him to hand over the money.”

She said that when her husband refused to give the money to the robbers, one of them opened fire at him.

Dr Anis further said the bullet was fired at her husband’s upper body, but it struck the driving-side window and hit his leg.

She added the attackers immediately escaped from the scene after their house-keeper started shouting. Her husband was unaware of whether he had been followed till the main entrance of their residence or not.

Dr Anis said the family had launched an FIR against the foreign exchange firm as only its employees knew about the money her husband was carrying.

A case was filed on Friday and the newly appointed KU vice chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, also met with the affected family.

Dr Anis said that the investigation officer had visited her husband at the hospital to gather first hand information about the matter.

Security lapses

The KU, like many other educational institutions of the country, claims it has adopted foolproof security measures after the attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar on December 16, 2014 and vowed to further strengthen its security system after the attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsadda on January 20, 2016.

However, similar to political commitments that are rarely kept, the security issue at the KU also remains active in meetings and on paper only and hardly any concrete measures have actually been taken on the ground.

The then vice chancellor of the KU, Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser, had announced that watch towers would be built at various locations inside the campus and the security system would be strengthened including provision of weapons to the security staff and their fitness training.

He also had plans to introduce a more secure environment for the students, the teaching and non-teaching staff, the families living inside campus and visitors but unfortunately, they never materialised during his career.

The KU has eight security cameras fixed at the four entrances of the university but almost all of them have malfunctioned. Besides, the cameras are of a low resolution and useless in covering large areas. Only one of the cameras can show movement outside the campus whereas a recording facility was never attached to these cameras.

The majority of the security staffers are unfit and untrained to handle any threatening situation and do not have the weapons required for self-defence. A couple of them are due to retire in the coming days.

The News has learnt that during the mid-90s, the university had purchased some weapons but they were never used. Shotguns including four repeaters and eight double barrels were bought. The repeaters are not in the university’s possession anymore. The decades-old double barrels are kept locked but their licences are regularly renewed.

During Dr Qaiser’s time, the KU had also planned to buy high-resolution cameras and a demonstration was held at the campus too but after that there was silence over the proposal, similar to the other security plans.

A community-based welfare organisation provided walkthrough gates and metal detectors to the university in February 2016. But none of these gates are functional now.

Meeting on security

The new KU vice chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, held a meeting on Friday to discuss the security situation.

A security plan was chalked out under which CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance and exit points and central control room would be established. It was also decided a chief security officer would be appointed immediately.

0



0







LEAs still unable to crack KU Staff Colony gun attack case was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184232-LEAs-still-unable-to-crack-KU-Staff-Colony-gun-attack-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LEAs still unable to crack KU Staff Colony gun attack case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184232-LEAs-still-unable-to-crack-KU-Staff-Colony-gun-attack-case.