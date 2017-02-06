The newly installed fountain at the Arts Council roundabout was inaugurated on Sunday.

Constructed by DMC Karachi South at a cost of Rs1.3 million, the fountain features around 13 plates of varying sizes complemented by spotlights. The water feature was inaugurated by DMC South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz and those in attendance included Municipal Commissioner Afaq Saeed, UC 12 chairman Habib Hassan and Director Parks Sikandar Chandio.

Fayyaz said the project was taken up on a priority basis along with renovation and beautification of other parks and monuments in District South. He highlighted Pakistan Chowk, Haqqani Chowk, Arambagh Park and Bilawal Chowrangi as the spots were uplift work was being carried out.

