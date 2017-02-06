Call for due representation of marginalised groups in parliament

Rights activists have demanded adequate representation of marginalised groups in the parliament by fixing a mandatory quota in seat allocation during general elections.

Addressing a consultation on the draft law about electoral reforms, the activists said that in the existing electoral system the poor could not even think of running in the polls because of hefty campaign costs.

During the discussion, organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research (Piler) at the Arts Council, the activists suggested amending the constitution to provide proportionate representation to labourers, peasants, non-Muslims and women.

Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali said the forthcoming census was an important exercise, as it would determine the share of provinces in the National Finance Award and fix the number of seats in the respective legislatures.

“The issue of internal migration in Sindh and headcount of people from other provinces may affect the representation of locals in the assemblies,” he said.

“It is feared that Sindhis would be turned into a minority when the census results are announced.”

He stressed on the need to learn from the experiences of other countries, “where there is participatory democracy at the grassroots level”.

Referring to Nepal, he said the country’s new constitution allowed 50 per cent seats to be filled on constituency basis and the remaining by proportionate representation of marginalised groups.

“Why does this not happen in Pakistan?”

Arts Council Karachi President Ahmed Shah said the census in March was crucial from the viewpoint of Sindh, where significant polarisation existed among the indigenous people.

“People who have settled in Karachi should be clearly identified in the census and should not be included in the population of Sindh,” he said. “Sindh also demands that the other provinces contribute to its development budget in accordance with the proportion of people from the respective provinces settled in Sindh.”

Urban Resource Centre’s Zahid Farooque said the minorities were braving hardships because they were incorrectly counted in past censuses.

“Despite increasing seats of Muslims members in the national and provincial assemblies, the number of seats of minorities remains the same, which is a clear discrimination.”

Senior columnist and analyst Muqtida Mansoor said the government had decided against counting overseas Pakistanis in the forthcoming census. “A large number of family heads working in Gulf countries fear of being excluded in the census.”

University of Karachi history department head Dr Taha claimed that the census beneficiaries would be the state institutions, “which are already grabbing the resources and precious lands in all parts of the country”.

Awami Awaz Editor Dr Ayoub Shaikh said that even the National Database & Registration Authority had admitted that 30 to 40 per cent people in rural Sindh had not acquired their computerised identity cards. “A large number of people would be deprived of being counted in the census.”

Indus Resource Centre’s Sadiqa Salahuddin, Now Communities’ Farhat Perveen, Sindh Labour Solidarity Committee Convener Habibuddin Junaidi, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology social sciences head Dr Riaz Shaikh, Karachi University’s Dr Tauseef Ahmed, advocate Paryal Mari and others also shared their views during the meeting.

