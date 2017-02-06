Having once run the city’s affairs as a successful mayor of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday urged the provincial government to empower the city’s elected mayor, terming it imperative for Karachi’s development.

By not handing over city administration’s powers to the mayor Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has usurped rights of 20.5 million people of the city, Kamal said, adding that the CM alone cannot handle the issues confronting this city.

The PSP chief likened the Sindh government’s decision to not devolve powers to a prime minister taking over a chief minister’s job.

“How would CM Murad feel then? Would he protest against such a move?” Kamal asked.

The MQM dissident citing his newly established party’s success claimed that more than 300 members from different political parties had joined the PSP, while more will be joining soon.

The PSP chief further said that around 207 members of the MQM had joined ranks with his party, including three sector in-charges, 14 joint sector in-charges, 33 unit in-charges, 37 joint unit in-charges, 106 unit committee members, one UC Nazim and four councillors.

Responding to a question regarding the suspended senior MQM official Saleem Shehzad’s return to Pakistan, Kamal said he did not know anything about Shehzad’s plans.

The veteran party figure had earlier today announced coming back to the country in the next 48 hours to join ranks with Dr Farooq Sattar’s MQM-Pakistan.

Shehzad who went into self-exile in 2014 after MQM founder Altaf Hussain suspended his party membership in 2014, had last in August announced to come back and strengthen Dr Sattar’s party, minutes after he dissociated himself with Hussain. This disassociation came following the latter’s anti-Pakistan speech on August 22, 2016.

0



0







Kamal calls for devolving powers to city mayor was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184229-Kamal-calls-for-devolving-powers-to-city-mayor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kamal calls for devolving powers to city mayor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184229-Kamal-calls-for-devolving-powers-to-city-mayor.