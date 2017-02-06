Police have solved the murder case of a minor girl whose body was found at a deserted plot in North Karachi at the start of this month.

The investigating team of Surjani Town police arrested the 15-year-old’s male cousin on Sunday for strangling the girl to death with her own dupatta.

A resident of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, the teenager was employed as a beautician. Her family said she left for work on January 31, but her mobile was unreachable when they attempted to call her around 4pm.

The salon she worked at also denied her presence, as did all her friends and relatives the family contacted. Her body was found the next morning from an under-construction house in Sector 4D of North Karachi.

Surjani Town SHO Mulazim Hussain said her mobile phone was dispatched for obtaining its call detail record and other information to help the police in the investigation.

SDPO Sohrab Meo told The News on Sunday that residents of North Karachi’s Sector 11A had seen a local man with the girl in question.

The law enforcers picked him up from his house and handed him over to the investigation unit. The detainee, in his early 20s, told the police that the deceased was his maternal cousin and he had got her pregnant.

According to his police statement, the girl had rung him up around noon the day she went missing. He picked her up later as she wished to discuss something important with him.

On their way to the Shah Noorani shrine, the teenager told her cousin that the pills he had given her did not work and it was time for her to have an abortion, but he asked her to wait a few days.

She then warned him that if the matter was not decided the same day, she would let her mother know everything. The frightened man gave in for the moment.

On their return from the shrine, they stopped by the under-construction building and spent a couple of hours there, before the man found the chance to strangle his cousin to death. Believing the threat stifled, he left for home.

